YES WORLD (YES) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.74 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $912,391.95 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

