YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $218.17 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.17 million and $300,299.06 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0004894 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $146,085.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

