Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.