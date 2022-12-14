Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Trading Up 2.4 %
ZH opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
