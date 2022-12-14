Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Trading Up 2.4 %

ZH opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zhihu by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 734,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

