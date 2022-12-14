Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $346.00 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00506131 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.75 or 0.04982044 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.67 or 0.29988526 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,943,371,736 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.