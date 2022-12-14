ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Stock Price Down 16%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) shares dropped 16% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

