Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $234,932.88 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $74.05. 4,013,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,889. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $205.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.