10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Up 83.3% in November

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,366,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE VCXB remained flat at $10.25 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

