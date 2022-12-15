1,403 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 200.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 210.8% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 645,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

