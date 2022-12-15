19,515 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $3,633,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.