1irstGold (1GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,052.10

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $8,052.10 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $64.41 or 0.00363460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

