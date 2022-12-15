487,650 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.9% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

KMI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.