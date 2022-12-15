7Pixels Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $66.52 million and $34,657.23 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00023590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.05176611 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00504953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.80 or 0.29918698 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.22315464 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,878.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

