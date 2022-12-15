8,560 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

TRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

