A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.74

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.74 and traded as high as C$38.44. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$38.30, with a volume of 11,324 shares trading hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

(Get Rating)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.