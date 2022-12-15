AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,888. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

