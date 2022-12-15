Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.