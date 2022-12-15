ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Hits $20,777.69 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and $20,777.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00020123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00236171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00053731 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,910.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

