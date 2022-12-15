Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.09 ($0.05), with a volume of 37358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Abingdon Health Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abingdon Health

In other Abingdon Health news, insider Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 125,000 shares of Abingdon Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,734.88).

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

