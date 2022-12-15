Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.09 ($0.05), with a volume of 37358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.82.
In other Abingdon Health news, insider Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 125,000 shares of Abingdon Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,734.88).
Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.
