Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

