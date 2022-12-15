Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

