Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading Down 0.3%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 6,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAZF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

