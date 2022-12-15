Acala Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.54 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $74.26 million and $9.54 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13229249 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $12,417,172.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.