Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.65.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

