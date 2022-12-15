Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.46

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.46 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 698,389 shares.

Access Intelligence Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £74.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

