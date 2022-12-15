Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATNM opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

