Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.39. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 291,141 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
