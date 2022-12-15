Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.39. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 291,141 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

