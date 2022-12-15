Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) Insider Peter Mitchell Buys 1,898,458 Shares

Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG – Get Rating) insider Peter Mitchell acquired 1,898,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,187.66 ($10,261.94).
Peter Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Peter Mitchell acquired 108,083 shares of Adelong Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$756.58 ($511.20).
Adelong Gold Stock Performance
Adelong Gold Company Profile
