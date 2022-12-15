Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) Insider Peter Mitchell Buys 1,898,458 Shares

Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG – Get Rating) insider Peter Mitchell acquired 1,898,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,187.66 ($10,261.94).

Peter Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Peter Mitchell acquired 108,083 shares of Adelong Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$756.58 ($511.20).

Adelong Gold Company Profile

Adelong Gold Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in projects located in the Proterozoic of the East Kimberley; and the Archaean Cosmo Newbery area in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

