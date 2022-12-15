Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $13.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.87. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $631.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

