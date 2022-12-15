Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $12.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $631.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.12.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

