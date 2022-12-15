Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.12.
Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $339.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $631.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
