Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.12.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $339.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $631.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

