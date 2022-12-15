Adshares Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Adshares has a market cap of $45.01 million and approximately $636,703.09 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00007542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005356 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,221,819 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

