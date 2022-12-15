AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,968,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

