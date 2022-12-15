aelf Market Capitalization Tops $71.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $71.68 million and $12.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005350 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007529 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

