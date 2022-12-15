Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.60 ($0.33). 1,320,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,014,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

Afentra Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £55.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 28.92.

Insider Activity

In other Afentra news, insider Anastasia Deulina bought 21,915 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,917.05 ($7,259.29).

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

