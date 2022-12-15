AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 2,286,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,609,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

AfriTin Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5. The company has a market cap of £69.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59.

About AfriTin Mining

(Get Rating)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AfriTin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfriTin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.