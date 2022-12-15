Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 173.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 264.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 264,208 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

