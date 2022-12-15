Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 173.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 264.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 264,208 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

