Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 173.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
