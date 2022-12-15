AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 6.6%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 168,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 254,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

