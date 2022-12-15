Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 22,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.35 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

