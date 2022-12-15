Aleph Zero (AZERO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005550 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $182.71 million and $1.24 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,647,102 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

