Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,338 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

