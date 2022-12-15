Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,338 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90.
uniQure Price Performance
NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
