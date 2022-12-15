Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.43. 9,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 337,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,255 shares of company stock worth $2,448,557 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

