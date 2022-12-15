Algorand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67.95 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $67.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00076707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022664 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,910,589 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,520,163 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

