Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Up 3.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 16,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,521,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $594.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,984,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,999,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 200.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 170.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

