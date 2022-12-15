Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $195.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 74.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

