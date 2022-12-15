AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 4,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,010 in the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188,875 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in AlloVir by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AlloVir by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.