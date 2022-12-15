Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.45. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 118,638 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
