Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.63. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

