Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.63. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

