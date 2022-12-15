Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.64). 45,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 405,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 530 ($6.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £524.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.99.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

